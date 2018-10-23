South Mississippi county considers building sports complex

Leaders of a growing south Mississippi suburban county are considering building a large sports complex.
The Hattiesburg American reports Lamar County could become the latest Mississippi local government to consider such an undertaking.
County Administrator Jody Waits says the county could start work in the "near future." Supervisors on Thursday created a sports complex committee to study the idea.
Waits says the county may lease some land from the Lamar County school district.
He says nearly half of county residents responding to a survey indicated they wanted a complex for football, soccer, tennis and other recreational activities.
The county has more than 30 public parks and recreational facilities, but residents say they have to travel to neighboring Forrest County for soccer, football and tennis.
