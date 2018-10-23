Wichita bird lovers oppose stray cat ordinance

Wichita bird lovers are accusing a city board of feral cat favoritism over an ordinance that aims to make it easier to be a stray feline.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the Animal Control Advisory Board has proposed an ordinance to set policies allowing Wichita residents to establish and care for colonies of stray and feral cats at their homes and businesses.
The cats would be trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and released back into the community to a caregiver. The caregiver would be responsible for food, water, shelter and veterinary care.
Wichita Audubon Society President Tom Ewert told the board last week that the ordinance would be bad for birds.
Ewert says board members primarily consulted the group Friends of Felines when making decisions on the ordinance.
The board is expected to finalize the proposal Nov. 28.
Comments