Austin boil-water notice could last weeks, official says

Empty shelves where water was sold at the H-E-B in Austin, Texas on Monday, October 22, 2018. The city of Austin’s water utility told all residents early Monday to boil water before using until the city’s water treatment system is stabilized. Austin Water customers, which include residents in Austin, Rollingwood and West Lake Hills, need to boil water before drinking it, cooking with it or using it for ice until further notice, city officials said. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ricardo B. Brazziell