Omaha police propose relocating helicopter program

The Omaha City Council is considering a plan for the police department to spend $1.2 million to expand a nearby city's airport to house its helicopters and crews.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha Police Department wants to move its helicopter program from the North Omaha Airport to the Blair Municipal Airport. Police say the Blair airport has more room for expansion. The department would fund the renovation of a hangar, adding offices and a fire sprinkler system.
Police say the move guarantees stability through a long-term lease. The department pays $3,000-a-month rent at the Omaha airport.
North Omaha Airport owner Keith Edquist says the airport is staying put and has secured a loan to expand.
The City Council will vote on the new lease agreement Nov. 6.
