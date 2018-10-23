The McCain Institute is looking for a few good mavericks

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Cindy McCain, glances back towards the hearse carrying her husband’s casket, following a memorial service for her husband Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. A nonprofit named for the late Sen. John McCain is calling for “mavericks” like him to vote in the Nov. 6 election and focus on human rights around the world. The McCain Institute for International Leadership, led by his widow, Cindy, is launching a nonpartisan campaign Tuesday, Oct. 23, to spread that message especially to young Americans. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo