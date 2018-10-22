Maricopa County Recorder’s office preps for Nov. 6 election

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has assured the Board of Supervisors that his office has made changes that will diminish the possibility of serious errors in next month's general election.
Dozens of polling locations didn't open on time during the Aug. 28 primary, and many voters were unable to cast ballots for hours.
Fontes blamed the contractor he hired to set up voter check-in machines, saying the company didn't send enough technicians.
The county has decided to rely entirely on county staff and temporary poll workers to set up the machines for the Nov. 6 general election.
However, Fontes is encouraging people to vote prior to Election Day either by mail or at any of the polling places already open across Arizona's most populous county.
Comments