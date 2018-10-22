Labor group backs Begich after Alaska governor’s race shift

Vince Beltrami, president of the Alaska AFL-CIO, announces the labor organization’s support for Democrat Mark Begich over Republican Mike Dunleavy in the Alaska governor’s race during a news conference Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. The state’s largest labor organization had previously endorsed Gov. Bill Walker, who dropped his re-election plans Oct. 19, 2018. Mark Thiessen AP Photo