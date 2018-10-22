Former Democratic office holders to campaign for candidates

Former Democratic officeholders from Nebraska are gearing up to campaign for their party's candidates ahead of next month's election.
The Nebraska Democratic Party is hosting a rally Tuesday with former U.S. Sens. Ben Nelson and Bob Kerrey, former U.S. Reps. Brad Ashford and John Cavanaugh, and former Lt. Govs. Kim Robak and Maxine Moul.
The former officeholders will show their support for current candidates including U.S. Senate hopeful Jane Raybould; congressional candidates Jessica McClure, Kara Eastman and Paul Theobald; gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist and his running mate, Lynne Walz; secretary of state candidate Spencer Danner; and state auditor candidate Jane Skinner.
The rally will take place at the Venue at Highlander in Omaha.
