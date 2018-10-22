Democrat Begich turns to AK voters 1 more time in guv race

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2018 file photo, Democrat Mark Begich, left, shown with his lieutenant governor running mate Debra Call, speaks during a press conference at his campaign office in Anchorage, Alaska. On Oct. 19, Gov. Bill Walker announced he was dropping his bid for re-election, though his name remains on the ballot. He threw his support behind Begich, leaving him as the sole opponent to Republican Mike Dunleavy. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo