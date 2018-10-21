Combat vet James, incumbent Stabenow vie for Senate seat

In a photo from Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., smiles during a debate with challenger John James in Detroit. Michigan’s U.S. Senate race features a popular three-term Democratic incumbent and a political newcomer who flew helicopters in the Iraq War. Democrat Stabenow is citing her bipartisan accomplishments, while Republican John James says Washington could use someone with his military and business leadership skills. Carlos Osorio AP Photo