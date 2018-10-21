Vermont sees growth in early voting

Early voting in Vermont has grown steadily over the past 20 years, and some believe participation could significantly spike this year.
Vermont Public Radio reports that 17 percent of Vermont voters used the system during the last midterm election in 2014, and that number could double this year. Vermont has one of the most lenient early voting laws in the country, allowing people to vote by mail or in person at town offices up to 45 days before Election Day.
Two years ago, almost 55 percent of votes cast in Brattleboro came in early, and Town Clerk Hilary Francis thinks the number will be even higher this year. The lowest participation rate in early voting in 2014 was Belvidere, where just 4 percent of those casting ballots did so early.
