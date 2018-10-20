Pedestrian mall considered near state Capitol in Cheyenne

Planners are considering closing two streets adjacent to the Wyoming state Capitol in Cheyenne to create a pedestrian mall.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Saturday that city and state officials are discussing whether to close two blocks of 24th Street immediately south of the Capitol and two blocks of Capitol Avenue, which meets 24th in a "T'' intersection.
The result would be a pedestrian-only area of about six square blocks encompassing the Capitol, the Wyoming Supreme Court and other state buildings.
Parts of the streets have been temporarily closed for several months because of renovation project at the Capitol.
Mayor Marian Orr says a mall could improve visitor access to the Capitol, the court and the State Museum, which is across the street from the court and outside the proposed mall.
