Kamala Harris: Midterms a fight for ‘the best of who we are’

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harris is making her debut in South Carolina as a potential presidential candidate and women are thanking the California senator for her role in the Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo