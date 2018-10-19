Sen. Sanders expected in Arizona for rallies to get out vote

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to join Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia for two rallies aimed at encouraging college students to vote.
Sanders will join Garcia for a 10 a.m. Tuesday appearance at the University of Arizona in Tucson, then at 5 p.m. at Arizona State University in Tempe.
More information about the rallies is available on Garcia's campaign website. Garcia, an education professor at ASU, faces Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 6 election.
The Vermont senator is the longest-serving independent in congressional history. The self-described progressive ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic Party's nomination for president in 2016.
