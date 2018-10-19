National Politics

Sen. Sanders expected in Arizona for rallies to get out vote

The Associated Press

October 19, 2018 11:28 PM

PHOENIX

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to join Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia for two rallies aimed at encouraging college students to vote.

Sanders will join Garcia for a 10 a.m. Tuesday appearance at the University of Arizona in Tucson, then at 5 p.m. at Arizona State University in Tempe.

More information about the rallies is available on Garcia's campaign website. Garcia, an education professor at ASU, faces Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 6 election.

The Vermont senator is the longest-serving independent in congressional history. The self-described progressive ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic Party's nomination for president in 2016.

