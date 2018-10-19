Former Alamogordo detective charged with battery

A former Alamogordo detective fired after video footage showed him attacking family members at a hospital is facing battery charges.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports prosecutors filed two counts of petty misdemeanor battery against Kyle D. Graham this week in connection with a fight at the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in September.
According to state records, New Mexico State Police review of video footage shows Graham pushed a woman to the ground and put another woman in a headlock.
Graham was later fired from the Alamogordo Police Department days later. He's appealing his firing.
Graham has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
