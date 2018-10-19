Sinema on campaign blitz as Trump pushes for McSally

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Phoenix. Both ladies are seeking to fill the seat of U.S. Sen. Jake Flake, R-Ariz., who is retiring. The Arizona Senate contest is one of the most closely-watched in the nation. Matt York AP Photo