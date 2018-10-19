Love says email clears her in fundraising flap, Dems say no

Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love has released a Federal Election Commission email saying she can legally keep most of the $1 million she raised for a primary where she was unopposed.
Love said the email clears her in a fundraising flap that's taken center stage in the tight race, but Democratic challenger Ben McAdams' campaign said little has changed.
Love is still facing a complaint from a left-leaning watchdog group alleging her campaign tried to "game the system" by taking money even though she had no opponent.
The Love campaign has already refunded or redesigned some $380,000 it collected after Love knew that no one would run against her, but said the rest of the fundraising was proper.
Love accuses McAdams is using "misleading tactics" to play up the issue.
