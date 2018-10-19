Group tries to ensure Native Americans vote in North Dakota

A Native American voting rights group says it plans to ensure that all Native Americans in North Dakota can vote in November despite a voter identification requirement that many see as a hurdle.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Four Directions is working with North Dakota tribal governments to help place an official at every reservation polling place. The tribal official can help eligible voters who lack the required identification.
North Dakota now mandates that voters provide an ID with a street address, but many living on reservations have P.O. boxes as their residential address. The U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected an emergency appeal challenging the state's voter ID law.
The group says tribal officials can issue a tribal voting letter with the voter's name, date of birth and residential address.
Comments