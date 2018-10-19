Cuomo, Molinaro spar over debates in NY gov race

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to debate Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on a New York City radio station, only to have Molinaro reject the idea.
Cuomo was being interviewed Friday on WCBS radio when the host asked if he would participate in a debate on Saturday.
Cuomo agreed. But when the station contacted Molinaro he said no.
Molinaro called the invitation a "fraud" and said any debate should be televised statewide.
Cuomo had for weeks rejected calls to debate Molinaro and three third-party candidates.
He said on Friday it's because his GOP rival hasn't run a substantive campaign. Cuomo asserts that Molinaro, a moderate Republican, represents "ultraconservative" views.
