Kentucky candidates could use campaign cash for child care

State officials in Kentucky say people running for office could use campaign cash to pay for child care expenses in certain circumstances.
The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance issued an informal opinion dated Oct. 5. General Counsel Emily Dennis wrote the registry would consider child care expenses on a case by case basis. She said candidates could not use donations to pay for existing child care costs, but it could be permissible if the expenses are directly related to the campaign.
Kentucky is the latest state to offer candidates' clarification of its rules for child care expenses. In May, the Federal Election Commission ruled it was OK for federal candidates. Since then other states, including Alabama and Texas, have issued similar rulings.
The news was first reported by Insider Louisville .
