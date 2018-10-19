Dem South Carolina gov ticket aims to appeal to all voters

South Carolina's conservative Upstate is not typically where Democratic candidates devote much campaign time.
But for gubernatorial ticket James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell, it's where they feel their message has the ability to resonate with voters not typically reached by Democratic candidates.
During a recent campaign swing in which The Associated Press was given an exclusive all-day look, the candidates were picking up support from Republicans, some of whom are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump.
Republicans like Walhalla business owner Jared Ketterman say it's Smith's commitment to bipartisan efforts that attracted him.
Marine veteran Patrick Elswick runs a nonprofit for other veterans. He says he's also a Republican but identifies with Smith as more willing than Gov. Henry McMaster to advocate for the population he serves.
