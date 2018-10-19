Albany County bans gay conversion therapy

Albany County has joined New York's capital city in banning therapy that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.
The Times Union of Albany reports the county legislature voted 37-1 in July to ban gay conversion therapy and impose fines on anyone who conducts the practice on someone under the age of 18.
The city of Albany banned conversion therapy on people of all ages two months earlier.
Advocates are pushing for legislators to ban it across the state.
The District of Columbia and nine states have banned the practice, which opponents liken to child abuse.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last year barring insurance coverage for conversion therapy for minors, and he also prohibited state mental health facilities from offering it.
