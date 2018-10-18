APNewsBreak: Police hire linked to 1996 excessive force case

A veteran law enforcement officer hired to oversee Albuquerque police dispatchers and real-time crime analysts was once accused in a New Jersey lawsuit of using excessive force.
Albuquerque police announced Leonard Nerbetski's hiring Thursday, lauding his background as a New Jersey State Police captain.
In 1999, an Associated Press report named Nerbetski as one of two officers accused of roughing up two law students, both minorities. The lawsuit also cited cases involving other traffic stops, all of which the Star-Ledger in Newark reported the state settled for $25,000 to $200,000. The state admitted to no wrongdoing under the settlement.
Albuquerque police's hiring of Nerbetski comes as the department reforms how its officers use force under a U.S. Justice Department settlement agreement.
A police spokesman did not immediately provide further comment on the hiring.
