EXCHANGE: Historically black community wary of development

When Rasheen Robinson, 44, steps out onto her deck at her home in the Carver Park subdivision, she can see 40 acres of corn, barely distinguishing the industrial park just beyond it.
But if the Urbana City Council votes to approve the proposal for the Union Gardens development tonight, she'll step out to see 406 units of duplexes and townhouses aimed primarily at students and young professionals in as little as a couple of years.
For 10 years now, she's lived in the historically black neighborhood on the Champaign side of the city line and is getting ready to buy her house, right next to the proposed development on Carver Drive.
Like many of her neighbors, work prevented her from going to the few neighborhood meetings about the proposed development hosted by the nearby Church of the Living God, so when The News-Gazette asked what she thought of the project, she said she didn't know much.
"What I do know is it's going to completely change the dynamic of this neighborhood," she said. "Hopefully, it'll change for the better. But it's going to be a mess."
Like many of her neighbors who have spoken out during Champaign and Urbana council meetings in the past year, she's concerned about crime, upset that Carver Drive will become a through street and afraid for the children who play on the subdivision's streets.
Robinson said she's also an outlier in the neighborhood in that she's one of the few people buying a home there.
"Once that comes, no one's going to want to buy here," she said of Union Gardens. "It's going to be a revolving door of students. My main concern is safety."
Many of the people living in the subdivision now rent, and historic homeowners have left. Victoria Greear, 60, is one of the few who hasn't. She's lived in the neighborhood her whole life — "born and raised," she said.
There's not many second- and third-generation homeowners in the neighborhood anymore, she said.
"I'm not a morning person," she said. "So the construction is going to be irritating."
For her daughter, Michelle, who lives just two doors down, it was more simple: "I just don't want it."
John Jones, 42, said he's leaving for west Champaign. He's trying to get his credit up and save money to buy a house near his alma mater, Centennial High School.
"I already knew it was coming," Jones said of the Union Gardens development. "I'm renting right now, but I wouldn't buy here. Especially not now. People who aren't prepared, it's going to affect them most. They're going to get lost in the storm."
Brooke and Korian Salaahuddin and their five children moved to the neighborhood in July. Korian told the Urbana City Council at its Aug. 27 meeting that he's afraid of the trouble the development might bring, as well as the foot and car traffic. Brooke was most concerned about how close they are to the 40-acre cornfield just a few houses away.
Greear said she feels like the University of Illinois is encroaching further and further north.
"It's going to affect those that don't want the change the most," she said. "If it was something that was available to all of us, it wouldn't be so bad."
Some Urbana council members feel that the complex's location may turn some students away.
At the city council's Sept. 10 meeting, Alderman Bill Brown said he disputed the notion put forward by city staff and the developer that extensions of Fourth and Fifth streets in Champaign would become the main arteries for the subdivision, especially for students headed to campus. Carver Drive, he said, would be much more convenient.
And Alderman Jared Miller questioned whether students would consider Union Gardens a viable housing option to begin with, being so far north of campus.
"If you had come and surveyed students here, you'd have found that most students don't think anything exists north of University Avenue, let alone four or five blocks north of University," he said at the Sept. 10 meeting. "Two miles away for students — in their worlds, that's a long ways away."
Miller also pointed out that there's almost no shopping nearby, with the closest grocery store being the County Market at Fourth Street and Springfield Avenue in Campustown, and said students would be isolated in the area.
Many of the subdivision's residents said they'd welcome more restaurants and a grocery store in the area. But Alderman Aaron Ammons said at a council meeting last week that it should've been a priority "a long time ago."
Whatever happens tonight, Robinson said, she's now aware the neighborhood needs to organize.
"When I moved here, I noticed we don't have a neighborhood watch or anything like that," she said. "I guess now, something like that needs to be organized. So many of us weren't able to go to meetings and learn about this. And it's going to dramatically change everything."
