EXCHANGE: Historically black community wary of development

In this Sept. 28, 2018 photo, John Jones, talks about the Union Gardens development at his home in Carver Park in Champaign, Ill. if the Urbana City Council votes to approve the proposal for the Union Gardens development, he’ll step out to see 406 units of duplexes and townhouses aimed primarily at students and young professionals in as little as a couple of years. Jones said he’s leaving for west Champaign. He’s trying to get his credit up and save money to buy a house near his alma mater, Centennial High School. The News-Gazette via AP Robin Scholz