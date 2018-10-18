Kobach lawyer seeks to delay release of video in Kansas case

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference in Topeka, Kan. An attorney for Kobach is seeking to delay the release of a video of him being questioned in a federal voting-rights lawsuit to avoid hurting his campaign for governor. A court filing late Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, by Sue Becker draws a link between stopping the video’s release and Kobach’s campaign as the Republican nominee for governor. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Thad Allton