Court bars life sentences without parole for some teens

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, the justices of the Washington Supreme Court take their seats at the start of a session in Olympia, Wash. A split Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, barred the state from sentencing 16- and 17-year-old murder defendants to life in prison without the possibility of parole, saying the sentence violates the state Constitution’s ban on cruel punishment. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo