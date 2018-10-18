Secretary of State hopefuls eye upgrades, differ on proposal

In a photo from Oct. 5, 2018, Republican Secretary of State candidate Mary Treder Lang campaigns at the Women Officials Network breakfast in Bloomfeild Hills, Mich. The main candidates for the office differ in details but both broadly agree the office should take big steps toward offering more digital and online services. Lang and Democrat Jocelyn Benson both call for expanding the list of things that residents do online or at alternative locations, such as renewing license plates, and each supports no-reason absentee voting. The Detroit News via AP Anthony Lanzilote