Democrats: Trump intervened personally to stop FBI move

FILE - This Feb. 3, 2012, file photo shows FBI headquarters in Washington. Congressional Democrats say they have evidence that President Donald Trump personally directed subordinates to scrap a long-planned relocation of FBI headquarters from downtown Washington to the suburbs. In a letter Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, Democratic lawmakers say Trump’s direct involvement presents a brazen conflict of interest. Trump owns a downtown hotel across the street from FBI headquarters that could face competition if the FBI’s current location is opened to private redevelopment. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo