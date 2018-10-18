Group airs radio ad against Michigan redistricting measure

A group opposing a November ballot initiative to change Michigan's redistricting process has launched a radio ad that calls Proposal 2 a "blank check" for a commission of 13 people that would draw congressional and legislative lines once a decade.
The ad announced Thursday is the first spending by conservatives to sway voters. They previously focused their efforts on keeping the Voters Not Politicians initiative off the ballot.
The ad financed by Protect My Vote says the constitutional amendment would "cost you an insane amount of money" because there would be "no limits" on the commission's hiring of staff, lawyers and consultants. The opposition group's spokesman leads the Michigan Freedom Fund, which has ties to the DeVos family.
Proposal 2 backers are running TV and digital ads in support.
