Rain threatens southwest Mississippi balloon race

Weather is threatening a southwest Mississippi balloon race.
The Natchez Democrat reports that the Great Mississippi River Balloon Race could be disrupted by rain. It's supposed to begin Friday morning and run through Sunday.
Meteorologist Ernie Ethridge says flights are possible Friday morning and Sunday. However, he says that rain late Friday through Saturday may prevent events scheduled for those times from taking place.
Interim balloon race director Babs Price says festivities will go forward despite rain. She says the festival grounds will host live music Saturday as well as other activities.
Winds have disrupted the festival in the past couple of years.
Comments