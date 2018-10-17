Officials: Vermont Statehouse has mold infestation

A mold infestation has beset the Vermont Statehouse, rendering 14 legislative committee rooms temporarily unfit for occupancy.
Commissioner of Buildings and General Services Chris Cole says his department will have the problem resolved before lawmakers return for the legislative session in January. Vermont Public Radio reports Cole estimates the cleanup project could cost up to $500,000 as cleaners would have to replace anything with surface mold.
Cole says the building's "antiquated" air system can't heat up outside air, creating a moisture problem inside. Cole also says the humidity this summer worsened the problem.
Cole says he'll propose a more permanent solution to the Statehouse's mold issue to lawmakers when they return next year.
