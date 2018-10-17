Schrier, Rossi head to only debate for open House seat

File - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, Dino Rossi, a former state senator now running for Washington state’s 8th District, poses for a portrait in Issaquah, Wash. The two candidates vying for Washington state’s 8th Congressional district seat are set to debate Wednesday night Oct. 17, 2018, in their only joint appearance ahead of one of the tightest midterm races in the country. Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier is a first-time candidate who has the backing of the national party, and Republican Dino Rossi, a longtime state legislator with wide name recognition, will meet at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo