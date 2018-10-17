Schrier, Rossi head to only debate for open House seat

The two candidates vying for Washington state's 8th Congressional district seat are set to debate Wednesday night in their only joint appearance ahead of one of the most closely-watched midterm races in the country.
Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier, a first-time candidate who has the backing of the national party, and Republican Dino Rossi, a longtime state legislator with wide name recognition, will meet at Central Washington University in Ellensburg at 7 p.m.
The hour-long session is being hosted by the Washington State Debate Coalition. It will be streamed live through KING 5's broadcast station and website. Rossi has so far declined to participate in any other debates or public forums.
Democrats are trying to flip the open U.S. House seat that's been held by the GOP since it was created nearly three decades ago. It's the only congressional district that substantially blends Washington's wide-ranging political spectrum, from the ultraliberal eastern Seattle suburbs to solidly conservative in the rural Cascade Mountains.
Millions of dollars of outside money has poured into the race. Most recent totals show Schrier's campaign has raised $5.3 million in contributions, which is more than $1 million over what Rossi has.
The 8th Congressional District is one of two dozen districts nationwide held by the GOP but whose voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. It's a critical potential pickup for Democrats trying to take the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since 2010.
Schrier's candidacy will test the "Year of the Woman" and "Blue Wave" momentum that's been projected since Trump took office. The 50-year-old pediatrician and Type 1 diabetic has made health care a signature part of her campaign. She's also mother to a 10-year-old boy and wife to a tech industry consultant, who is pitching her outsider status as a check-and-balance to the other Washington under GOP control.
Rossi, a 59-year-old who works in real estate, has carried the district in three statewide races. The married father with four older children has also been on local ballots more than 10 times but hasn't won a general election in 18 years.
Rossi is perhaps best known for losing the country's closest race for governor in 2004. He also had a leading role in balancing the state's budget 15 years ago and campaigns as a "fiscal conservative with a social conscience," though he supports repeal of the Affordable Care Act and defunding of Planned Parenthood.
Comments