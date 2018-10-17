Barrasso outraises Trauner as Wyoming Senate election nears

Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso has increased the fundraising gap between himself and Democratic opponent Gary Trauner.
Campaign finance reports show Barrasso received a large influx of outside money from political action committees along with steady fundraising efforts throughout the year. He has more than $4 million in cash on hand.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Trauner also attracted some sizeable donors from out-of-state while collecting more small-donor support both inside and outside Wyoming. Trauner has more than $307,000 in cash on hand.
With $1.2 million in expenses, Barrasso ramped up his spending substantially in August and September while Trauner spent $142,000.
In the U.S. House race, incumbent Republican Liz Cheney raised nearly $156,000 this quarter while Democratic challenger Greg Hunter raised over $33,000, most from personal loans.
