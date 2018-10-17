Kentucky settles child support lawsuit with Floyd County

State officials in Kentucky have settled a lawsuit involving child support payments in Floyd County.
Earlier this year, Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for ending a contract to collect child support payments. Officials with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services later said they ended the contract because Bartley threatened to burn down Bevin's home and "choke to death" a state employee.
Bartley's attorney denied those allegations, saying they were politically motivated. Last month, the parties settled the lawsuit. The county attorney's office in Madison County now runs the program. It is contracting with an attorney based in Floyd County to run the program.
State officials had been investigating Bartley, but agreed to drop that inquiry as part of the settlement.
Comments