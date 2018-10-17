Board: N Carolina lawmaker didn’t disclose $140K in activity

North Carolina's elections board has sent to prosecutors the case of a state House member whom investigators allege failed to report over $140,000 in campaign contributions expenditures over several years.
The elections panel voted unanimously Wednesday to send their findings involving Democratic Rep. Rodney Moore of Charlotte and his campaign to the Mecklenburg County district attorney. The board agreed there's "clear and convincing evidence" of false campaign reports and unlawful spending.
Moore has served in the General Assembly since 2011 but lost in a May primary. The investigation began last year following an audit.
Moore and former campaign treasurer Tammy Neal didn't attend Wednesday's meeting. Reached by phone, Moore had no comment on the referral. Neal rejected the allegations and says she's been ready to provide more information investigators sought.
