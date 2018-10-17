Democrats, Menendez facing tough fight in blue New Jersey

FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks to reporters after casting his vote in the New Jersey primary election at the Harrison Community Center in Harrison, N.J. Menendez held a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 17 to respond to Republican rival Bob Hugin’s latest ad that refers to unproven allegations about Menendez using prostitutes in the Dominican Republic. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo