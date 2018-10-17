GOP candidate for state auditor appointed to deputy post

Delaware's outgoing Republican state auditor has appointed the GOP candidate for the office to fill the vacant post of deputy auditor.
Auditor Tom Wagner said Wednesday that James Spadola will serve in a part-time capacity as Wagner prepares for an upcoming kidney transplant. Wagner says he expects Spadola to help oversee the office through the end of the year.
Wagner, who has served as state auditor since 1989, announced earlier this year that he wouldn't seek re-election because of health problems.
Wagner acknowledged that his decision could have political implications, but he said Spadola is qualified and someone he trusts.
Spadola, a former Newark police officer and vice chairman of the Wilmington Housing Authority, has a master's degree in business administration.
He faces Democrat Kathleen McGuiness in the November election.
