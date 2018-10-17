George W. Bush, Laura Bush to be honored for work with vets

FILE - In this April 25, 2013, file photo, former President George W. Bush, accompanied by his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, flashes the “W” sign after his speech during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The couple have been named this year’s recipients of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans. The Philadelphia museum says the award will be presented by former Vice President Joe Biden on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo