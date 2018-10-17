Lewandowski, neighbors settle most issues in land dispute

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and his neighbors say they have resolved most of the issues related to a heated property dispute.
Glenn and Irene Schwartz countersued Lewandowski after he filed a $5 million lawsuit over access to a pond-front property in Windham, New Hampshire. Lewandowski accused the couple of blocking an easement granted to him so he could reach the tract while the couple said he threatened them. Court documents indicate Lewandowski is building a garage at the property.
Lewandowski's lawsuit has been dismissed while the Schwartz's have agreed to settle most of their claims except a running dispute over the use of a small easement that allows Lewandowski to access the property. A trial set for Tuesday was cancelled.
Comments