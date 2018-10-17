The Latest: Ellison’s wife: Unsealing proves no abuse

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, a candidate for Minnesota attorney general, addresses campaign volunteers and supporters in Minneapolis. Ellison’s ex-wife says their divorce records contain sensitive information about her mental health but no indication of physical abuse. Keith Ellison and Kim Ellison divorced in 2012 and are trying to keep their divorce records sealed. The divorce file has drawn interest since Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August 2018 of domestic abuse. Star Tribune via AP, File Alex Kormann