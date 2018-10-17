Report: Sutton in-laws donate to SD GOP gov. opponent Noem

Two women related by marriage to South Dakota Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton gave a combined $2,500 to support Republican nominee Kristi Noem.
A federal campaign finance report filed Monday shows that Linda Lillibridge, of Burke, gave $500 to a Noem fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump in Sioux Falls last month. Lillibridge is the grandmother of Sutton's wife, Kelsea Sutton.
The report also shows that Kelsea Sutton's great aunt, Cindy Lillibridge of Bonesteel, gave $2,000 to Noem's fundraiser.
Noem's campaign tells the Rapid City Journal that the two women have since given a combined $17,000 in additional contributions.
Sutton's campaign manager says the Lillibridge family "has supported Republican candidates for decades," so it's no surprise they would attend when the president is in South Dakota.
Comments