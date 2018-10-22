Wisconsin judge presides over peer mediator ceremony

ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 22 AND THEREAFTER Peer mediator 1: Jasmine Kinchen, left, a fifth-grade student at Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine, at left, along with Raimee McCray, center, a fourth-grade student also at Gilmore Fine Arts, take the peer mediator oath on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at the Racine County Courthouse in Racine, Wis. The Journal Times via AP Pete Wicklund