Report says Spokane police have made dramatic improvements

The Spokane Police Department says it has made dramatic improvements since it asked the U.S. Department of Justice for help six years ago.
The department says use of force is down, as are complaints from citizens. More officers are interacting with the community in new ways, and all patrol officers wear body cameras.
The Spokesman-Review says the report was released on Tuesday, a year after the Department of Justice said it wouldn't send a final grade as part of Trump-era cutbacks to collaborative reform.
The 88-page document details all of the ways the city has met, and in some cases exceeded, a list of 42 Department of Justice recommendations.
Highlights of the city's report included a 26 percent reduction in use-of-force incidents from 2013 to 2017.
