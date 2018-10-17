2 sheriff’s deputies wounded by gunfire in Joliet

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were wounded by gunfire while trying to enter a house in Joliet as part of a drug investigation.
Will County sheriff Deputy Chief Dan Jungles says the two officers were treated at a hospital and released following the Tuesday night shooting. Jungles says a bullet hit one officer's protective vest in his back, while a bullet grazed the other deputy's forearm.
Jungles says the deputies were with a team of officers serving a narcotics search warrant and were trying to break down a door when gunfire came from inside.
Two men ran from the house but were caught by other officers. Jungles says officers didn't fire any shots.
The two men were jailed on charges related to the shooting and drug possession.
