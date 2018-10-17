Gov argues meaning of ‘reside’ is unclear in residency case

Lawyers for the governor of West Virginia have told the state Supreme Court the meaning of the word "reside" is unclear in a case regarding his residency outside of Charleston.
The Beckley Register-Herald reports Gov. Jim Justice's lawyers argued before the court Tuesday in response to a petition filed by Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle. Sponaugle asked the court to order Justice to live in Charleston per the state's Constitution, which requires the governor to "reside at the seat of government."
Justice lives in Lewisburg. The case was dismissed on a technicality. Justice's lawyers say the Constitution doesn't define the word "reside." They say that if the Legislature or voters are upset with Justice's residency, they can "impeach him or vote him out of office."
