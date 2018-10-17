South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a roundtable discussion on economic development and the cyber industry at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
South Carolina gov hopefuls meet for series of final debates

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

October 17, 2018 06:15 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

With less than three weeks until Election Day, South Carolina voters are getting a chance to see a matchup between the two candidates vying to be their next governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith, meet for a debate on Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence. A week later they will debate again at Greenville Technical College.

The debate series is sponsored by South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier of Charleston. After a bruising set of primaries, the debates offer both candidates to draw final distinctions between themselves ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.

Their lieutenant governor running mates, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate Oct. 29.

