South Carolina gov hopefuls meet for series of final debates

With less than three weeks until Election Day, South Carolina voters are getting a chance to see a matchup between the two candidates vying to be their next governor.
Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith, meet for a debate on Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence. A week later they will debate again at Greenville Technical College.
The debate series is sponsored by South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier of Charleston. After a bruising set of primaries, the debates offer both candidates to draw final distinctions between themselves ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
Their lieutenant governor running mates, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate Oct. 29.
Comments