Nearly 1 million absentee ballots requested in Ohio

State election officials say nearly a million absentee ballots have been requested ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says 910,982 voters requested an absentee ballot as of Oct. 10, and 42,470 have been cast by mail or in person.
The office said Tuesday that four years ago at this time, 722,498 voters requested absentee ballots, with 49,306 cast by mail or in person.
Officials say 7,914 military and overseas voters have requested an absentee ballot this year, with 1,176 cast, compared to 2,421 ballots requested and 363 cast in 2014.
Voters will choose a new governor, decide a U.S. Senate race and other state and federal races, and vote on a statewide drug sentencing issue.
