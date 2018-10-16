Democrats in hot House races in Kansas outraise Republicans

Finance reports show that the Democratic candidates in two hot Kansas congressional races raised more money than their Republican opponents during the last quarter.
A report from Democrat Sharice Davids available online Tuesday showed that her campaign in the Kansas City-area 3rd District raised almost $2.8 million from mid-July through September.
That was almost three times as much as the $1 million raised by Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder during the period. But Yoder began with far more cash and ended September with $1.3 million, while Davids ended with about $1 million.
In the neighboring 2nd District of eastern Kansas, Democrat Paul Davis reported raising nearly $1.4 million during the period. Republican nominee Steve Watkins raised about $282,000.
Davis ended the period with nearly $1.3 million, while Watkins had about $151,000.
