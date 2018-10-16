New Mexico concerned about contamination at US air base

Chemicals associated with firefighting foam once used at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico have been detected in groundwater on and near the military installation.
The New Mexico Environment Department confirmed the contamination Tuesday, saying officials at Cannon Air Force Base notified state environment, health and agricultural officials about the compounds.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been detected in a small number of the 19 off-base wells tested so far. Some of the wells supply water to local dairies.
The Air Force is making bottled water available for drinking and cooking for residents who rely on wells that exceed levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The compounds have been detected in on-base monitoring wells at concentrations more than 370 times the lifetime federal advisory level.
