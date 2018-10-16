Missoula passes amended emergency gun ban in public places

The Missoula City Council passed two ordinances banning firearms in public places.
Both ordinances, passed Monday, ban firearms at all polling places, schools, parks, museums, libraries and the city council chambers.
The first was an emergency ordinance that went into effect immediately due to the fact the general election is Nov. 6, while the regular ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.
The amended emergency ordinance prohibits members of the public from bringing firearms into any building where the City Council meets or to public assemblies, public museums, the public library, certain public parks under the city's jurisdiction and "any other locations of public assembly where persons gather together to conduct and/or administer any public election while election-related activities are taking place."
The previous ordinance only banned weapons and explosive devices in City Hall and public school buildings.
Comments